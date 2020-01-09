advertisement

Any quarterback who received such a goal from the Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney would be injured

PHILADELPHIA – After the fourth season of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, durability issues may remain. However, the concussion he suffered in Sunday’s 17: 9 playoff loss against the Seattle Seahawks should not be counted among his litany of injuries since he left North Dakota.

One hundred and one in 100 players who, like Wentz, were deliberately hit by Seahawk’s defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter, would also have been concussed.

Wentz is not Kevin Kolb or Eric Lindros or Troy Aikman. At least not yet. He doesn’t have a brain more prone to puzzles than most others.

Wentz is indeed more like a sunrise – so much so that he was forced to apologize for the concussion as if it were his fault.

You can actually say that it was because he could or should have thrown the ball away there. Or that he shouldn’t have taken off to the Los Angeles end zone two seasons ago. Or that he should sometimes get rid of the ball faster instead of crawling to reduce the frequency of hits.

But here’s the thing with the NFL and really all sports: If you’re prone to injury, you’ll find injuries. It doesn’t matter how many precautions you take. Sure, if Lucy Charlie Brown pulls the football away every time, they’ll find you.

Didn’t we see that with another quarterback who played here?

Sam Bradford could get hurt if he just stood still, and he often did. Nobody unloaded the ball faster or with less shame than him. No matter.

Tiger Woods can change his swing constantly to reduce the torque on his knee and / or back what he wants. No matter.

To be Sam Bradford or Tom Brady or any other purely pocket passer is not part of Wentz’s DNA. Is improvisation. Wentz excels when he doesn’t have to think about the consequences of pulling out of the bag and trying to make time for his hopelessly slow recipients to free himself from the cover.

He is at his best when he works like this.

However, Wentz is far from being a perfect or even polished product when it comes to protecting itself. There has to be a balance between absolutely safe play and the risk to your body to create something that may not be there in 2.5 seconds, in 3.5 or 4.5.

Like so many others, Wentz straddles this line in every game, and sometimes he gets on the wrong side.

But it is.

That brings us back to the issue of toughness and another line that he has to span regularly.

Wentz has always made the right calls in this area, so his toughness should not be questioned, even after not doing what many others in the league, including teammates Kamu Grugier-Hill and Malcolm Jenkins, have in their careers have already done: hide – or try to hide – from the medical staff to stay in the game.

Wentz might not have been able to think immediately after Clowney’s goal, but he realized that as long as he kept trying to play, he wouldn’t be of any help to the Eagles. He asked backup Josh McCown to get ready, and then got examined, which he suspected was strong.

It doesn’t get any harder.

Staying in the game would not have been a sign of harshness. It would have been just stupid and / or self-centered.

In contrast, Wentz made the right call to stay in the game for four more games after breaking his knee that day in Los Angeles in 2017, the game most important to determining playoff seeding.

It doesn’t get any harder.

Wentz finally gave in to the back pain that had troubled him most of the past season and turned out to be a fracture before the Eagles shut him down in December.

Throughout his professional career, Wentz has dealt with situations in which very little black and white can be seen, but only large gray areas. He made his way through them very well to get where he is today as the undisputed leader of his team and completely withdrawing from the long shadow of Nick Foles.

That’s why he shouldn’t be able to finish the first playoff game in his career.

Or maybe his body is too brittle.

Sunday was just bad luck. Nothing more and absolutely nothing gray.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

