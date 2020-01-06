advertisement

Drop a 17-9 decision in the NFC wildcard round of the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA – It was only fitting that in a season full of injuries for the Eagles, their fate in his first playoff game was on the right arm of a 40-year-old backup quarterback.

Josh McCown took over for Carson Wentz in the first quarter after Wentz suffered a concussion from a hit by Jadeveon Clowney from Seattle in the first quarter.

It was Wentz’s first career playoff game after seeing injuries from the sidelines in the past two seasons. It only took about 10 minutes.

Like the other supporters of the Eagles, McCown was a game and led three special stages. But McCown and the Eagles came up short when the Eagles season ended in a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks in an NFC wild card playoff game on Sunday.

McCown played well and completed 18 of 24 passes for 178 yards. But he couldn’t get the Eagles (9-8) into the end zone if it mattered.

The Seahawks (12-5) will face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. in the green bay.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will have another offseason of questions after suffering injuries, this time mainly at the broad receiver position.

Four of the five recipients of the Eagles on Sunday spent time in the training squad this season. The fifth was rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who finished seven places ahead of Seahawks Rookie Receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf had 7 catches for 160 yards and a groundbreaking 53-yard touchdown reception on Sunday.

Still, the Eagles kept trying.

They had two chances to tie the game in the last few minutes. The first came on the 4th and 4th of the Seahawks with 6:21 left. The Eagles missed a field goal attempt that would have brought them within 5 points.

Instead, rookie Miles Sanders couldn’t hold McCown’s Swing Pass, which was slightly behind him.

Two minutes before the end, the Eagles faced a 4th-and-7 from the Seahawks. McCown, who was looking for a recipient in the end zone, was released by Clowney.

The Eagles could have had another chance. But on the 3rd and 10th of the 11 with 1:47 left, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Metcalf for 36 more yards. The Eagles had no more time off, so Wilson only had to take one knee to run out of time.

Wilson finished 18 out of 30 for 325 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 46 yards, including converting a 3rd-and-15 to an 18-yard run.

The Seahawks dropped to third with 8 to 14.

It was a game for the Eagles – close, but not close enough.

It started early when Wentz got a concussion because Clowney had hit him on the helmet when Bradley McDougald fell 9:41 in the first quarter.

Clowney was not marked for the hit, but he clearly punched Wentz in the helmet with his helmet.

Wentz stayed in the game for the rest of the series, then went into the medical tent and then into the locker room.

McCown took the left with 1:29 left in the first quarter, 3-0 behind the Eagles. McCown took his first career snapshots in a playoff game in his 18th NFL season.

McCown led the Eagles on their only goal-scoring in the first half, leading to a 46-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with a 2:53-minute lead. McCown’s best game on the trip was a 17-yard pass number three and seven against Dallas Goedert to take the Eagles to the Seahawks ’37.

The next game, McCown started and ran 11 yards, knocking over a Seahawks defender while diving down for the first time.

But the Eagles were out of sync in the first half, and Seattle responded to Marshawn Lynch’s 5-yard touchdown with 1:06 remaining. The TD was set up by David Moore’s 38-yard catch-and-run.

McCown was in a much better rhythm in the second half, but the Eagles continued to be content with field goals, while the defense couldn’t stop the Seahawks in third place.

The Eagles had their first loss at the Seahawks’ 5 in their first run of the second half on Boston Scott’s 15-yard run. But after a delay of a game penalty and a sack, the Eagles had to settle for a field goal.

Seattle replied to Wilson’s 53-yard TD pass to Metcalf for a 17-6 lead.

The Eagles were once again satisfied with a field goal that should lead to the fourth quarter within 8 points.

But in the end, the injuries were too big, as the Eagles often had a lineup similar to the one they used in meaningless pre-season games with McCown at Quarterback, Scott at Runningback, and broad receivers Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, and Shelton Gibson.

In the end it was just too much for the eagles to overcome.

Graham injured, returns

Wentz wasn’t the only eagle injured in the game. Defensive end Brandon Graham suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and only returned in the second half. At the end of the first half, Sanders also suffered an obvious leg injury and carefully went into the locker room.

Sanders was back at the beginning of the third quarter. He led the Eagles with 69 yards.

The Eagles also had a close end to Zach Ertz in Sunday’s game. Ertz missed last week’s game after suffering a rib and back injury from Dallas on December 22. He had 2 catches for 44 meters.

Sanders, who led the Eagles at 818 yards and 509 yards, left last week’s game against the Giants in the second quarter with a sprained ankle.

Ertz led the eagles in receptions (88) and courts (916) during the regular season.

However, the Eagles lacked both offensive linesmen on the right when attacker Lane Johnson missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained ankle. Security guard Brandon Brooks suffered a split shoulder against the Giants and was placed in an injured reserve.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai started for Johnson, while Matt Pryor, the Eagles’ six-goal goal in 2018, made his first career start. Pryor played two games in regular time, both playing for Brooks.

Curry blocks a field goal

Defensive end Vinny Curry blocked a field goal in the first quarter. Seahawks pilot Jason Myers had lined up for a 35-yard field goal at the start of the first quarter when Curry dismissed it.

It was the Eagles’ second blocked field goal this season. Malcolm Jenkins blocked a goal against Detroit on September 22. The Eagles also blocked a field goal in last season’s playoffs when Treyvon Hester Cody Parkeys was chasing potential game-winning field goal for the bears. The ball hit the post twice before bouncing off, maintaining the Eagles’ 16:15 win.

Eagle inactive

The other inactive eagles are WR Nelson Agholor, RB Elijah Holyfield, QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Genard Avery, DE Shareef Miller, G Sua Opeta.

The Eagles went to Graham, Derek Barnett, Curry and Josh Sweat with only four defensive ends. WR also played Shelton Gibson, who had signed just last week.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, were left-handed Duane Brown and left-handed Mike Iupati.

