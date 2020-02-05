advertisement

Two cars with children inside collided near a school where parking problems on the street create a danger for students.

The accident saw a rearview mirror broke a car driving on the wrong side of the road to bypass vehicles parked near John of Rolleston Elementary School.

Rolleston School has issued a bulletin asking parents to use the nearby Rolleston Club and Spread Eagle parking lots to drop off their children, rather than plugging the already narrow streets in the area.

The bulletin said: “There have been a number of cases where cars have cut corners at road junctions and moved to the wrong side of the road.

“With already narrow lanes and heavy traffic conditions, this will only cause accidents.

“On some occasions, vehicles have been forced to reverse in oncoming traffic.

“A parent’s car collided with another (last) week.

“The car on the wrong side of the road had its rear view mirror broken.

“At no time did the person stop to check the person (including the car) with which he had collided or his own vehicle.

“The two cars had school children.

“The cars park very close to turns and intersections, even without yellow lines.

“The law stipulates that 10 meters of road space must be granted to maintain clear sight lines and a safe passage space at intersections.

“Cars park and block sidewalks, forcing children and parents to cross the road and / or use the road to get around in vehicles.

“Vehicles parked at the edge of the Station Road garage forecourt, causing damage to the lawn.

“The garage kindly allowed us to use the forecourt for bus collections.

“This ensures that we can safely raise and lower children and limit traffic disruptions.

“This has a negative impact on the village and our relations with the villagers.

“I understand how busy we are all and I know that the roads and infrastructure are not built for the volume of cars we have on the roads.

“However, we all have a responsibility to protect all of our children.

“Please take five more minutes and use the parking lots of the Spread Eagle and Rolleston Club to park and walk.”

Richard Simcox, principal of School Lane, told Burton Live: “The local area is not designed for the traffic we currently have on the roads.

“I have sympathy for the parents because with the people who work during the day, it is impossible to plan an hour walk to go to school and return.

“We also have to take the weather into account.

“During the summer months, the problems tend to ease as more and more people walk to school, but it gets more difficult with the wet weather we have had.

“We have clubs before and after school, which has made a difference.”

Simcox says more and more children living outside Rolleston are joining school because the other schools are full, which is causing more traffic.

He said, “If everyone takes care of doing the right thing, there should be nothing to worry about.

“The more parking problems we have, the greater the risk of an accident.”

