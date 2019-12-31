advertisement

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Some use the dawn of a new year to declare what they will do in the next 12 months, but Carrie Underwood has used this odometer turn to announce what she will not. The singer went on social media Monday to tell fans that she would not return as co-host of the CMA Awards next November, following a successful 12-year run that began in 2008.

“It’s hard to imagine achieving what we’ve accomplished together,” Underwood wrote on her Instagram account, “so I decided it was time to pass the host torch (at least for now!) To others who will appreciate it and honor it as much as I do. I have a lot of interesting things coming up in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for us all. “

For the first 11 years of her duties, she shared connections with Brad Paisley, in one of the safest and most prolonged waiting situations in modern award-winning magazines. This year, the change was in the air as CMAs dealt with declining ratings, as virtually all of the prime awards shows have had in recent years. Paisley went out and Underwood shared duties with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, in what was generally seen as a one-off situation for a 2019 show that was largely dedicated to celebrating country music women. In addition to bolstering the theme, the Underwood / McEntire / Parton team helped the ABC telecast secure a 12% raise in viewers from last year.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and my entire career so far was on stage with legends being Reba and Dolly Parton,” Underwood said in her post. “I am so proud that we can celebrate wonderful female artists who are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I am thankful to the large worldwide audience who tuned in to see it It is hard to believe that it was my 12th year hospitality and I will always appreciate every show, from 11 that I was so lucky to have done with my crime partner and life friend Brad Paisley, to her sharing the stage with two of the all-time heroes. I’m very grateful to everyone involved in the CMA Awards all these years. “

The Country Music Association weighed in almost immediately with a response, also posted on Instagram: “We love you, Carrie! You will always be family to us. Thank you for an amazing 12 years waiting for #CMAawards. We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond to help spread Country Music to fans around the world! A spokesman said there would be no additional comment.

With the high impact on this year’s ratings, and the very positive reaction to the show among most of the country’s fans, Underwood could be said to be coming out on a high note. When Variety spoke with Robert Deaton the day after the CMAs in November, it seemed clear that he wanted it again for 2020.

But Deaton also said he would like to leave the entire team – McEntire and Parton involved – as he insisted there would be no need for a “woman’s year” theme to bring that trio back for seconds.

“Sitting where I am today, I would love for the three of them to return in person,” Deaton said in mid-November. “I think it’s a magic combination and that magic wouldn’t go away for a while. … Now, today, with these ratings, I would absolutely love to have all three again and do this again. But I I think we’ll have to wait and see. “

Can McEntire and Parton stay, or just McEntire? Details of this can be found when the waiting tasks are announced for the telecast of the other major awards of this genre, the ACM Awards, to be broadcast from Las Vegas on April 5th. McEntire has an honest and co-track history that shows he will return in 1986, and returned as a solo host in 2018-19.

The surprise announcement this year that McEntire would handle duties at the CMA led to natural speculation that she had traded the parties and would no longer return for upcoming hosting gigs at ACM – but Deaton insisted he thinks of the performances as a complement, not rivals, and that there was nothing to exclude Reba alternating the two going into the future, unlikely as it may seem.

Underwood is set to release her first book, “Find Your Way,” on Mars. A tour of the 60-city arena ended in October. Her most recent album, “Cry Pretty,” came out in September 2018. She won the Favorite Country Album Trophy at the most recent American Music Awards, for the sixth consecutive time that she had an album release that received the award. She also won the AMA for the country’s favorite artist.

