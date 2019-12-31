advertisement

After twelve consecutive years, Carrie Underwood resigns as the host of the Country Music Association Awards. The seven-time Grammy winner made the announcement on Monday afternoon on Instagram.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and my entire career so far has been to be on stage with the legends Reba and Dolly Parton. I am so proud that we were able to celebrate the incredible artists who are part of the legacy of past, present and future country music, and I am grateful for the large audience around the world who saw them. “Underwood wrote.

“It’s hard to believe it was my twelfth year hosting and I will always do every show, from the eleventh I had with my crime partner and lifelong friend Brad Paisley to sharing the stage with two of them honor my heroes of all time. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has participated in the CMA Awards over the years. It is difficult to imagine that we can achieve what we have achieved together. So I decided it was time to give the hosting torch (at least now!) To others who will appreciate and honor it, as much as I do. I have so many exciting things ahead of me in the New Year and beyond, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of us. “

Underwood has been a co-organizer of the CMAs every year since 2008, usually with Brad Paisley. In 2019, she hosted country legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton as part of the celebrations for female performers. She has won nine CMAs over the course of her career.

See their announcement below:

26 stars that only need a Grammy for EGOT, from Liza Minnelli to Al Pacino (photos)

The EGOT – an abbreviation for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony – is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to reaching it.

Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982) Emmy: Single performance by an actress, “Startime” (1960); Limited series actress or special “A Woman Called Golda” (1982) Oscar: Actress, “Gaslight” (1944); Actress, “Anastasia” (1956); Supporting actress, “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974) Tony: Actress (dramatic), “Joan of Lorraine” (1947)

Liza Minnelli (1946 -)

Emmy: Individual program – variety and light music, “Liza With a Z” (1973) Oscar: Actress, “Cabaret” (1973) Tony: Actress in a musical “Flora, the Red Threat” (1965); Actress, “The Act” (1978) Getty Images

Ellen Burstyn Emmy: Guest actress in the drama series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2009); Supporting actress in a mini series or film “Political Animals” (2013) Oscar: Actress, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Again” (1974) Tony: Actress in One Piece, “Same Time, Next Year” (1975) Getty Images

Jeremy Irons (1948-)

Emmy: Voice-over-Performance “The Great War and the Formation of the 20th Century” (1997); Outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Narrator, “Big Cat Week” (2014) Oscar: “Reversal of Fortune” actor (1990) Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Real Thing” (1984) Getty Images

Anne Bancroft (1931-2005) Emmy: Variety or Music Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Annie, The Women in a Man’s Life” (1970) Oscar: Actress, “The Miracle Worker” (1962) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Two for the Seesaw” (1958); Actress in One Piece “The Miracle Worker” (1960) Getty Images

Viola Davis (1965 -) Emmy: Actress in a drama series, “How to Get Away With Murder” (2015) Oscar: Actress, “Fences” (2016) Tony: Lead actress in one piece, “King Hedley II” (2001); Actress in One Piece, “Fences” (2010) Getty Images

Bob Fosse (1927-1987)

Emmy: Choreography, Direction, Individual Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Liza With a Z” (1973) Oscar: Director, “Cabaret” (1972) Tony: Choreographer “The Pajama Game” (1955); “Damn Yankees” (1956); “Redhead” (1959); “Little Me” (1963); “Sweet Charity” (1966); “Pippin” (1973); “Dancin ‘” (1978); “Big Deal” (1986); Director, “Pippin” (1973)

Frances McDormand

Emmy: 2 awards for production and starring in limited series or film, “Olive Kitteridge” (2015) Oscar: Actress, “Fargo” (1996) Tony: Actress in one piece, “Good People” (2011) Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Emmy: Actress in a miniseries or special, “Prime Suspect” (1996); Actress in a miniseries or movie, “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999); Actress in a miniseries or film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Lead actress in a miniseries or movie, “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2007) Oscar: Actress, “The Queen” (2006) Tony: Actress in one piece, “The Audience” (2015)

Jessica Lange

Emmy: Actress in a miniseries or film, “Gray Gardens” (2009); “American Horror Story” (2012 and 2014) Oscar: Supporting actress, “Tootsie” (1982); Actress, “Blue Sky” (1994) Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2016) Getty Images

Jason Robards (1922-2000)

Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or special, “Inherit the Wind” (1988) Oscar: Supporting actor “All the President’s Men” (1976); Supporting actress “Julia” (1977) Tony: Actor in one play “The Disenchanted” (1959)

Al Pacino (1940-) Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or movie, “Angels in America” ​​(2004) and “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010) Oscar: Actor, “Fragrance of a Woman” (1992) Tony: Supporting actor in one piece: “Does a tiger wear a tie?” (1969); Actor, “Pavlo Hummel’s Basic Training” (1979) Getty Images

Christopher Plummer

Emmy: Limited series actors,

“Arthur Hailey is the money changer” (1977); Voice-over-Performance, “Madeline” (1994) Oscar: Supporting actor “The Beginners” (2011) Tony: Actor in a musical, “Cyrano” (1974); Actor in one piece, “Barrymore” (1997)

Vanessa Redgrave (1937 -)

Emmy: Actress in a limited series or special, “Playing for Time” (1981); Supporting actress in a mini-series or a film, “If these walls could speak 2” (2000) Oscar: Supporting actress “Julia” (1977) Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2003)

Geoffrey Rush Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or movie,

“The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” (2005) Oscar: Actor, “Shine” (1996) Tony: Actor in one piece, “Exit the King” (2009)

Maggie Smith Emmy: Actress in a mini-series or a film

“My house in Umbria” (2003); Supporting actress in a mini-series or a film, “Downton Abbey” (2011, 2012 and 2016) Oscar: Actress, “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969); Supporting actress, “California Suite” (1978) Tony: Actress, “Lettice and Lovage” (1990) Getty Images

Glenda Jackson (1936-) Emmy (2):

Outstanding single and continuous performance by a leading actress, “Elizabeth R” (1971) Oscar (2): Best Actress, “Women in Love” (1970) and “A Touch of Class” (1973) Tony: Best Actress in One Piece “Three Tall Women” (2018)

Tony Walton Emmy: Art Direction for a mini series or a special, “Death of a Salesman” (1986) Oscar: Art Direction, “All That Jazz” (1979) Tony: Scenic Designer, “Pippin” (1973); Set designer, “The House of Blue Leaves” (1986); “Boys and Dolls” (1992) Getty Images

Maureen Stapleton (1925-2006)

Emmy: Individual performance of an actress in a drama “Under the Paths to Eden” (1968) Oscar: Supporting actress, “Reds” (1981) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “The Rose Tattoo” (1951); Actress in one play “The Gingerbread Lady” (1971)

Thomas Mitchell (1892-1962) Emmy: Actor, NBC (1953) Oscar: Supporting actor “Stagecoach” (1939) Tony: Actor in a musical, “Hazel Flagg” (1953)

Melvyn Douglas (1901-1981) Emmy: Single Performance by an Actor in a Drama, “CBS Playhouse” (1968) Oscar: Supporting actor, “Hud” (1963); Supporting actor, “Being There” (1979) Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Best Man” (1960)

Shirley Booth (1898-1992)

Emmy: Actress in a Row, “Hazel” (1962 and 1963) Oscar: Actress, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1952) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Goodbye, My Fancy” (1949); Actress in One Piece, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1950); Actress in a play “Time of the Cuckoo” (1953)

Jessica Tandy (1909-1994)

Emmy: Actress in a mini-series or special,

“Foxfire” (1987) Oscar: Actress, “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989) Tony: Actress in a drama, “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1948); “The Gin Game” (1978); “Foxfire” (1983)

Jack Albertson (1907-1981) Emmy: Continuation or individual performance by a supporting actor in Variety or Music, “Cher” (1975); Actor in the comedy series “Chico and the Man” (1976) Oscar: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1968) Tony: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1965) ABC

Ralph Burns (1922-2001)

Emmy: Musical Direction “Baryshnikov on Broadway” (1980) Oscar: Instrumentation, arrangement and original score, “Cabaret” (1972); Original score / adaptation score, “All That Jazz” (1979) Tony: Orchestrations, “Fosse” (1999); Orchestrations, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)

Paul Scofield Emmy: Individual starring role, “Male of the Species” (1969) Oscar: Actor, “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) Tony: Actor in one play “A Man for All Seasons” (1962)



