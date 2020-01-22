advertisement

Caroline Wozniacki had tears in her eyes when she realized her dreams of a triumphal farewell to tennis at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old former number 1 in the world returned in both sets and defeated the 23-year-old Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine 7: 5, 7: 5.

Neil Diamond’s hit “Sweet Caroline” rang in the stormy Margaret Court Arena after the Dane made her sixth match point in the third round.

She will play Ons Jabeur from Tunisia on Friday.

“It’s a bit emotional for me,” said Wozniacki, winner of the 2018 Australian Open, who announced in December that this will be her final round.

“The crowd really stood behind me, it was something special. I thank you all for coming out today. That means a lot to me, ”she added, fighting the tears.

19-year-old Yastremska, who was beaten by Ashleigh Barty, the world’s No. 1 in the final in Adelaide last week, was in danger of ending Wozniacki’s career quickly.

Wozniacki, who has rheumatoid arthritis that causes fatigue and joint pain, fought 5-1 down in the first set and got the first set in 53 hard minutes.

Wozniacki, who is now 36th and finished 2010 and 2011 as number one in the world, also quickly lost 3-0 in the second set.

But she struggled back to make 4-4, then held her own serve to lead 5-4, and a touching distance from lap three.

Yastremska then needed a medical break for what appeared to be a left thigh problem and returned to court with heavy straps.

She saved five match balls, but Wozniacki, the young Ukrainian with a long forehand, was not contested on the sixth attempt.

Tribute to dad

The Dane, who says that one of the main reasons for retirement was to start a family with her husband and former NBA star David Lee, admitted she initially feared that Yastremska would blow her away.

“It came out lively … and everything went well, including balls that they didn’t know could be hit that way,” said Wozniacki, who has won 30 WTA titles in his professional tennis career since 2005.

“I was just thinking to myself: it certainly cannot go on. If it goes on like this, there is not much I can do.”

Wozniacki, who started playing tennis at the age of seven, is coached by her father Piotr, a former professional football player.

When asked what was the best decision in her career, she said, “I think I stuck to my father, and this partnership made me the player I am today.

“I would definitely not have been where I am today if he hadn’t been because the trust that existed between us and the trip was incredible.”

