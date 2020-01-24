advertisement

Former number 1 in the world Caroline Wozniacki retired on Friday after a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 defeat in the third round by Ons Jabeur from Tunisia and ended her participation in the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old Dane said last year that Melbourne Park, where she won her only Grand Slam title two years ago, would be the place she last played as a professional tennis player.

Jabeur, who defeated Johanna Konta in the first round and Caroline Garcia, the former number four in the world in the second round, led them out of the door with 43 winners in the Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki’s last blow as a professional tennis player was a forehand that sent Tunisian world number 78 into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

“It was only fitting that my last match was a three-seater, a grinder and I ended my career with a forehand mistake,” said Wozniacki when she suppressed the tears. “Guess that’s exactly how it should be.”

“I have had unbelievable experiences on the pitch, great fans and support from my family, especially from my father, who has trained me over the years.

“I don’t normally cry. I have special memories that I will cherish, it was a great ride. But I’m ready for the next chapter, ready for what’s to come. “

