Former number 1 in the world Caroline Wozniacki left tennis in tears on Friday after the loss at the Australian Open had drawn the curtain for her brilliant career.

Wozniacki, who announced in December that this would be their final tournament, lost 7: 5, 3: 6, 7: 5 to Ons Jabeur from Tunisia.

29-year-old Wozniacki completes a career in which she won 30 WTA titles. In 2018 she won alone in the Grand Slam in Melbourne Park.

She was in tears when the end came through the 78th Jabeur and less than two hours later her eyes were red and swollen when she came to her post-game press conference.

“I was told there were tissues here. I see the handkerchiefs if I need them, I think I have been shouted out, ”said Wozniacki, who received applause from reporters.

She also received a generous welcome from the crowd at the Melbourne Arena after striking her last tennis shot: “I ended my career with a forehand mistake. These are the things I’ve worked on throughout my career, ”she joked to the crowd.

Wozniacki suppressed the tears and added in 36th place: “Guess that’s the way it should be.”

Wozniacki, who made her professional debut in 2005, was triumphantly carried over the court by her Polish-born father – who is also her coach – Piotr.

She also hugged husband David Lee, the former NBA star, when Neil Diamond’s hit “Sweet Caroline” echoed on the pitch.

Williams in tears

Wozniacki finished 2010 and 2011 as number 1 in the world and rose again to the top group in 2018, the year in which she won the Australian Open.

However, later that year, she found that she was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, which caused fatigue and joint pain.

She insists that this has nothing to do with her decision to leave tennis and hopes to start a family.

The loss to Wozniacki, a few minutes before Serena Williams’ loss of shock to Wang Qiang, brought the close friends to an emotional encounter in the fourth round.

Williams also cried when asked about Wozniacki’s resignation.

“She came into the locker room afterwards, we were both upset with our matches,” said the American, 38.

It was then that Williams, a bridesmaid at Wozniacki’s wedding, began to blossom.

“She’s had an amazing career. Oh my god, I’m getting emotional. Oh my god,” she said.

“God, I’m going to miss her. Guys, I can’t answer Caroline questions, I’m going to cry. She is one of my best friends in the world.”

Defending champion Novak Djokovic said that Wozniacki, the first Dane to win a WTA title, left a “great legacy”.

“It is sad to see her leave tennis because she is a great master and has been a friend of mine for many years,” he said.

Wozniacki, who started playing tennis at the age of seven, said she had no qualms about retiring and could look back on her career without regret.

“As a child, I had a dream. I wanted to win a grand slam. I wanted to be number one in the world, ”she said.

“People thought I was crazy because I came from a small country, but I did it.”

