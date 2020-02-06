advertisement

COLOMBIA – Carolinas Noah Campbell was promoted to the second team of the Preseason All-SEC, while the University of South Carolina was ranked fifth in the East Division in the SEC Preseason poll, the conference office said Thursday afternoon.

Campbell, who was also promoted to the third team of Baseball America Preseason All-America, scored a .239 goal for the Gamecocks last season with 32 runs, six doubles, triples, six home runs and 19 RBI. He had eight stolen bases and a base percentage of 0.378 while recording eleven multi-hit competitions. Campbell was named Cape Cod All-Star for Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox in 2019 when he hit .324 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 34 games.

The Gamecocks scored 48 points in the pre-season poll, good for fifth in the division, just two points behind Tennessee. Vanderbilt won the East with nine votes and 87 points. Florida, Georgia and Tennessee followed the Commodores, while South Carolina was followed by Missouri and Kentucky. Arkansas was selected in the west to win this division with five votes in first place and 82 points. The Razorbacks were followed by the State of Mississippi, Auburn and LSU (both in third place), Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Vanderbilt was named SEC Champion and received eight votes. Florida received two votes, while Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State each received one vote.

South Carolina will open the 2020 season against Holy Cross next Friday (February 14). The first field in Founders Park is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

2020 SEC baseball coaches pre-season poll

Eastern Division

1.Vanderbilt (9) – 87

2. Florida (3) – 77

3. Georgia (2) – 76

4. Tennessee – 50

5. South Carolina – 48

Missouri – 32

7.Kentucky – 22

Western division

1.Arkansas (5) – 82

Mississippi State (4) – 73

T3. Auburn (2) – 67

T3. LSU (3) – 67

5. Texas A&M – 44

6. Ole Miss – 38

7.Alabama – 21

() – First placed votes

SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)

2020 SEC baseball coaches pre-season all-SEC team

First team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: Cade Beloso, LSU *

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky *

2B: Justin Foscue, State of Mississippi

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

OV: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

OV: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

DH / UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second team

C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State *

1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn *

2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina *

2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt *

2B: Riley King, Georgia *

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State *

BY: Zach DeLoach, Texas A & M *

DH / UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn

* Tie (ties are not broken)

