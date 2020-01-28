advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. South Carolina Softball will start the 2020 season at number 19 in the first USA Today / NFCA poll and at number 21 in the opening ESPN / USA softball leaderboard, was announced on Tuesday. It is the first time since 2004 that the Gamecocks started one season in a row.

Carolina has been included in every survey since February 20, 2018. This is a series of 113 games and is set to continue on February 7th, when the Gamecocks opens the year with a double header against North Dakota State and Southern Illinois, which is scheduled to start on February 2nd: 30:00

According to the coaching survey, South Carolina faces eleven opponents (No. 1 Washington, No. 2 Alabama, No. 7 Florida, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 16) Georgia, No. 17 , Michigan, No. 18, Texas Tech, No. 20, James Madison, No. 23, Auburn) and three other teams that received votes in the first poll (Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Ohio State).

According to the USA softball ranking, the Gamecocks face 10 opponents (No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Washington, No. 9 Florida, T-11 Tennessee, T-11 LSU, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Michigan, # 17 Georgia, # 18 James Madison, # 19 Texas Tech) and five other teams that received votes in the first poll (Auburn, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio).

Other pre-season election positions for South Carolina include: # 22 (Softball America), # 21 (FloSoftball) and # 20 (D1 Softball).

For the tenth time since 1995, South Carolina has opened the season ranked in the polls.

For the first time since 2004, the Gamecocks opened two seasons in a row.

The best placement of the 2019 season was number 9, while the highest placement of the 2018 season was number 8.

