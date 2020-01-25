advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Chicago Blackhawks may move goalkeeper Robin Lehner. In this case, the Carolina Hurricanes is definitely one of his best applicants.

The Carolina Hurricanes already wanted to upgrade the network in summer 2019. At first they hoped to sign goalkeeper Robin Lehner, but things didn’t go well. Instead, the Canes traded for James Reimer, who was quite good for them, and signed Petr Mrazek again. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the hurricanes are keeping an eye on Lehner, who has signed a $ 5 million one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

This report is from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. In his annual Trade Rumblings report, which contains rumors from every team and is a must, LeBrun had to say this about his interest in Lehner.

If the Hawks [Lehner] provided what they are not currently doing, Carolina would probably ask.

The hurricanes were expected to move to a post-season location, and so far they have met those expectations. During the all-star break, the canes hang on the second wildcard spot. In the Metropolitan Division, however, it is only two points less than the third and only 10 points less than the first place.

According to NHL.com, the hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL in the 5v5 ratio. In all situations, they rank 12th in the team ranking. However, Mrazek has been cold lately. In 32 appearances he has saved 0.905%, which is significantly below the saving of 0.921% of Reimer in 20 appearances.

Mrazek has scored at least three goals in two of his last five starts and in six of his last ten starts. He has also scored at least four goals in four of his last ten starts.

If the hurricanes are interested in Lehner, Mrazek could be the strange man. Dougie Hamilton’s tragic injury leaves them some leeway, but even then Mrazek could be on the way out of Carolina if the hurricanes swap for Lehner. It will probably not happen at the close, but since Alex Nedeljkovic does well in the AHL, the Canes could face a crowded kink.

At this moment it would make the most sense to continue from Mrazek. Teams with young goalkeepers and / or a lot of leeway could make sense because he doesn’t make too much money.

