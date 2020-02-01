advertisement

RALEIGH, NC – JANUARY 10: Lucas Wallmark # 71 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during an NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on January 10, 2020 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Has. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via Getty Images)

LA Kings: 5 players should act on Dave Stevenson’s deadline

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Carolina Hurricanes are actively seeking to upgrade their Blueline.

The Carolina Hurricanes are battling for a place in the playoffs at the Eastern Conference this season. However, they have been struggling a bit lately as they have won only five of their last 10 games. Dougie Hamilton’s injury in particular has caused them to shorten a little in the blueline. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Canes plan to add a defender to explain his absence.

advertisement

Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell said in a recent interview on NHL.com.

We have always felt that this is a place where we can either upgrade or gain a bit more experience. Before, we probably wanted a defensive guy. Now we’re probably more open to it.

The hurricanes hoped that Jake Gardiner, whom they signed in the off-season in 2019, would strengthen their defenses. Towards the middle of the 2018/19 season, however, he suffered a back injury that still persists. Gardiner was not himself. The normally productive blue liner has only 13 points in 51 games.

trading options

If you want to explore the retail market, there are not too many options when looking for a rental. Someone like Joakim Ryan or Derek Forbort of the Los Angeles Kings could make sense. However, both are probably better suited for a third mating role, and it seems the Hurricanes want someone who is able to be a top 4 defender.

Sami Vatanen of the New Jersey Devils could be an option for the hurricanes. Among the defending tenants, he plays the second most minutes per game, followed by Alex Pietrangelo from St. Louis Blues, who (for now) won’t go anywhere.

Next: A player every team should trade with

Travis Hamonic and T.J. Brodie of the Calgary Flames could also be an option, but it remains to be seen if the flames are suitable for either trade. Erik Gustafsson of the Chicago Blackhawks could be an interesting option as he is one of the few players who can bring what Hamilton can do to the table, although he’s not as good as him.

advertisement