Tall women often have limited fashion selections. Not only in style or silhouette, but also in the brand. Many plus size women will see elaborate designs or beautiful dresses on the red carpet; however, the accessibility of clothing is almost zero. Even for powerful celebrities like Lizzo, if they wear a piece like Valentino or Gucci, it is still custom made. Fashion and their fight against fat women was a bit of smoke and mirrors. You will see diversity on the track, but not in stores. Commitment to make fashion accessible to everyone, but these are just mumus, caftans, frills and flowers. Well, Carolina Herrera takes a stand on the side of inclusion and now offers clothing for plus size women via 11 Honoré.

Herrera joins 131 other high-end brands on the site who are engaged in high-end offers for plus size women. 11 Honoré describes itself as “a shopping site on a human scale which, for the first time, gives more women the opportunity to discover the best designer clothes and to celebrate and honor their bodies, their beauty and their style” . They offer clothes from designers like Christian Siriano (who dressed the most famous Leslie Jones when she complained that no fashion designer wanted to dress her big size), Naeem Khan, Jason Wu and other designers known for the quality of their sons and adorned by everyone, from Michelle Obama to Oprah to Issa Rae.

We like to see more and more brands joining inclusion and offering plus size options to women in their clothing selection. It’s frustrating to see something on the red carpet and not being able to access it your size (from personal experience). Prices for Carolina Herrera pieces start at $ 1,690.00 and go up to $ 3,990.00. Although it may seem expensive, these are quality clothes and pieces that will last you a long time.

Keep clicking to see all the options for 11 Honoré and our fashion and beauty director, Danielle James’ favorite piece from the new collection.

