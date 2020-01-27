advertisement

Carmi Zlotnik will step down as President of Starz’s program department, the pay cable network confirmed.

Zlotnik, who has been with Starz for 10 years, will leave in late January.

Zlotnik’s departure is almost a year after Chris Albrecht’s departure as CEO of the network. Zlotnick and Albrecht have a long history, both during their time at Starz and at HBO, which Albrecht led as CEO from 2002 to 2007. Albrecht was replaced by Jeffrey Hirsch at Starz last year.

advertisement

During his time at Starz, Zlotnik worked on the development and production of series such as “Power”, “Outlander”, “American Gods”, “Vida”, “The Girlfriend Experience”, “The White Queen”, “Black Sails” and ” Magic “in charge of City and Spartacus as well as upcoming series such as High Town, Power Book II: Ghost.

“Carmi’s track record speaks for itself. He has been a valued member of the Starz team for nearly a decade, which has helped build Starz’s original programming team and strategy from scratch, while also being a great creative partner, mentor and friend for such Many to act. We remain grateful to Carmi for his contributions and commitment to Starz throughout his time and wish him continued success in his next chapter, “said Hirsch.

Between his positions at HBO and Starz, to which he first joined Albrecht in 2010, he was with IMG.

The news reported the deadline.

advertisement