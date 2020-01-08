advertisement

TORONTO – With Damian Lillard on the double team, Carmelo Anthony competed to sink the basket for the Portland Trail Blazer.

Anthony made a clutch shot with four seconds remaining and Portland rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 Tuesday night.

advertisement

“A guy with his skills, it’s just a matter of opportunity,” said Lillard. “He had a man guarding him and he came to his place. When he got to his seat and I saw him get up, I thought it would go in. “

Anthony scored 28 points, Lillard had 20 and Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth double double in a row when the Trail Blazers in Toronto suffered a series of four defeats and won the defending champions for the second time in 10 matches Birds of prey.

“This is a big boost in confidence for us, a big boost in morale,” said Anthony.

Blazer’s trainer Terry Stott agreed.

“I was really proud of the way our team played tonight, especially in the fourth quarter,” said Stotts. “At the end of the season you can look back on different games and this could very well be a game that we look back on and that has turned the tide.”

Portland had lost a total of six out of seven. The blazers improved to 2-12 against opponents with victory records.

Anfernee Simons scored 12 points and C.J. McCollum had 10 after suffering defeat in Miami on Sunday due to an upper respiratory infection.

The blazers followed 78-69 through three quarters, then dropped 8:20 behind 85-73, but Lillard tied it to a 35-foot 3-pointer at 99, leaving 38 seconds in the fourth, resulting in a raptor -Timeout led.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse was convinced that Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was the victim of an illegal Whiteside screening on Lillards Deep 3.

“It was clearly an offensive foul on Whiteside that wiped us out to tie the game up,” Sister said.

Toronto’s Patrick McCaw flipped the ball 13.6 seconds ahead and gave the Blazers the chance to win. With Lillard under lock and key, McCollum took the rebound and brought the ball to Anthony, who was connecting from close to the free throw line.

Kyle Lowry got a last chance for the Raptors, but his imbalance 3 bounced off the edge of the buzzer.

Portland joined on 12 of 19 attempts in the fourth, making six shots from the long range.

Lowry had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka added 17 points and 11 rebounds when the injured Raptors lost for the second time in 16 games to opponents who had broken records. Toronto’s only further loss to a team under 500 came in the second game of the season against Boston when the Celtics went 0-1.

Oshae Brisett had a career high of 12 points in Toronto, and Chris Boucher also had 12, including 10 Straight Raptors points in the fourth.

The Raptors’ guard, Fred VanVleet, sat out due to a tense right Achilles tendon and joined a group of injured starters from Toronto, including Norman Powell (left shoulder), Marc Gasol (left Achilles tendon) and Pascal Siakam (groin area).

VanVleet limped late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win in Brooklyn and didn’t train on Monday. Sister said it would take “a little” for the team to set a schedule for VanVleet’s return.

Hollis-Jefferson started for VanVleet.

ejected

Portland’s Kent Bazemore was launched at 3:06 in the third after a double technical exit. Bazemore was thrown out of dispute after complaining about several no calls.

“Just frustrated and put it on me to put it,” said Bazemore.

TIME TO LEAD

In addition to the final score, Portland was only 4: 3 in the first quarter. The blazers led a total of 18 seconds.

MELO MOOD

Portland is 5-3 if Anthony scores 20 or more.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland shot 1 for 8 out of 3 point range in the first quarter. … Lillard only tried three shots in the first half. He shot 5 for 8 in the last two quarters.

Raptors: In their first home game since his death on New Year’s Day, the Raptors honored the late NBA commissioner David Stern with a video homage and a moment of silence. When asked about Powell’s return, Sister said, “We should see him soon.” G Matt Thomas returned after missing 21 games due to a broken left middle finger. His first shot was an airball.

NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evenings.

Raptors: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement