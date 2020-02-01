advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo had an unforgettable year 2019 after becoming the first Southeast Asian man to become world champion in gymnastics.

The pint-sized Yulo also secured an Olympic slot at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan, and won two gold and five silver medals at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to end the year.

Yulo’s impressive successes have certainly not gone unnoticed as he will receive the President’s Award at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) awards ceremony on March 6th in the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

19-year-old Yulo, who has taken Filipino gymnastics to an unprecedented level, joins a list of personalities who have previously received the same award from the sports writer community, including Manny V. Pangilinan, the National’s multiple billiard champion University Lady Bulldogs Rubilen Amit and Dennis Orcollo and slalom champion Milo Rivera.

Yulo was instrumental in conquering the Philippines team when it won the overall championship in the SEA games for the first time in 14 years.

According to Tito S. Talao, PSA president and editor of the Manila Bulletin, Yulo’s historic achievement will be eternalized in Filipino sports annals.

The entire Philippines team at SEA Games is awarded the “Athlete of the Year” award.

Other special awards include Executive of the Year, National Sports Association of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Ms. Basketball, Mr. Volleyball, Ms. Golf, Mr. Football and Coach of the Year.

Not to be missed are the winners of the Major Awards, the Tony Siddayao Awards, the MILO Junior Athletes Award and numerous quotes.

