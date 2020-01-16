advertisement

TOKYO – Japanese lawyers representing Carlos Ghosn, including senior lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, left Lebanon on Thursday after the ex-Nissan chief’s flight to Japan, where he took action against charges of financial misconduct.

In an email statement, Hironaka said that everyone involved in the case in his practice had resigned. A spokeswoman declined to provide a reason.

Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of former Chairman of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Carlos Ghosn, speaks to media representatives in Tokyo on March 12, 2019. (Issei Kato / Reuters file)

A second lawyer on Ghosn’s three-member team, Takashi Takano, also quit on Thursday, an official in his office said.

A person who answered the phone in the third lawyer’s office, Hiroshi Kawatsu, said she didn’t know if he still represented the former automobile manager.

Ghosn, who had fled Tokyo last month, told Reuters in an interview in Beirut with his wife Carole on Wednesday that he was happy to stay in Lebanon for the rest of his life and that he was with him during his detention and bail “Brutality” was treated in Japan. Carole said she was “done with Japan”.

Japan has published international search ads for the couple, which means that the two live as refugees in Lebanon and could be arrested if they leave their country. Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori has described Ghosn’s criticism of her country’s judicial system as “absolutely unbearable”.

Hironaka, who had previously expressed disappointment at his client’s decision to leave, had announced that he would quit as soon as his client settled his account.

The 74-year-old lawyer who was hired by Ghosn in February is known for his fighting style. He was referred to as a “razor” after winning high-profile cases, including acquiring a high-ranking lawyer for financial misconduct and relieving a bureaucrat who was imprisoned for four months for corruption charged by prosecutors.

By Sam Nussey and Tim Kelly

