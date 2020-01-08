advertisement

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, on Wednesday described his prison conditions in Japan, from which he had fled on a daring escape last month, as a “travesty” against human rights and dignity.

Ghosn held a press conference in Beirut, his first appearance since fleeing Japan last month prior to his alleged financial misconduct trial.

The former auto industry titan also denied all allegations against him and said, “I should never have been arrested.”

advertisement

Ghosn’s appearance is his first in public since he smuggled himself from Tokyo to Beirut and arrived in the Lebanese capital, where he grew up and is seen by many as a national hero.

Ghosn’s daring and unlikely escape has stunned and embarrassed the Japanese authorities after he passed the bail and managed to escape despite allegedly tight surveillance.

Ghosn has arrived at the press consortium in Beirut – for the first time since his arrest in Japan in November 2018, he spoke directly and personally with journalists.

He was accompanied by his wife. Dozens of local and international journalists gathered for the highly anticipated press conference of the disgraced icon of the auto industry.

Security was tight with Lebanese police officers and a sniffer dog at the venue. Ghosn’s appearance is his first in public since he smuggled himself from Tokyo to Beirut and arrived in the Lebanese capital, where he grew up and is seen by many as a national hero.

media_cameraA section from an AFP video shows former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn at a press conference in Beirut. Picture: AFP

Ghosn’s daring and unlikely escape has stunned and embarrassed the Japanese authorities after he passed the bail and managed to escape despite allegedly tight surveillance.

According to media reports, he left his apartment alone, met two men in a hotel in Tokyo, and then took a fast train to Osaka before boarding a private jet hidden in a suitcase for musical equipment. He flew to Istanbul and was then taken on another plane to Beirut, where he arrived on December 30th. On Wednesday, Tokyo prosecutors raided a Japanese law firm where Ghosn had been regular before escaping. According to reports from Japanese media, prosecutors had probably confiscated the computer to find out how Ghosn escaped and who may have helped him.

An hour before the planned press conference, a Lebanese prosecutor said that Ghosn would be summoned “in the coming hours” when visiting Israel more than 10 years ago, the state’s National News Agency said.

Two Lebanese lawyers filed a report on Ghosn with the prosecutor last week, saying that he violated Lebanese law by visiting Israel. The two neighboring countries are technically in a state of war. Prosecutor Ghassan Khoury met with the two lawyers who filed the case on Wednesday and asked them to provide additional evidence. He would summon Ghosn in the coming hours. Ghosn visited Israel in 2008 and met officials, including the Prime Minister and the President. At that time, he announced the launch of electric cars in Israel. The Lebanese authorities said Ghosn entered the country with a legal passport and doubted the possibility of handing it over to Japan. Lebanon received a wanted notice last week from Interpol – a noncommittal request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and temporarily arrest a refugee.

Lebanon and Japan have no extradition agreement, and Lebanon is under no obligation to arrest it after the Interpol announcement.

The Lebanese Ghosn, who also has French and Brazilian passports, was due to go to trial in Tokyo in April. In statements, he said he had fled to avoid “political persecution” through a “manipulated Japanese judicial system”. He also said that he alone organized his departure from Japan and that his wife Carole had no role.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo prosecutors received an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn on suspicion of perjury. This charge has nothing to do with his escape. The Lebanese Minister of Justice announced Tuesday that Lebanon had not received any requests to do so.

Japanese judicial officials recognize that it is unclear whether the Ghosns can be brought back to Japan on charges.

Ghosn’s former employer, Nissan Motor Co., said that despite his escape, he is still taking legal action against him. Ghosn had behaved heavily during the leadership of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance. Ghosn denies all charges.

Originally released as a Nissan ex-chair, his name seems to be clearing up

advertisement