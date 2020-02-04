advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Singson will step down as deputy vice president and general manager of the NBA Philippines on Tuesday.

Singson was also Senior Director, Global Marketing Partnerships and Country Manager for the Philippines in the 22 years he spent at the NBA.

“It is overwhelming to see how much the NBA has grown in the Philippines during my tenure,” said Singson. “As a lifelong NBA fan, I’m grateful to have contributed to the vision to make the NBA a global league and will continue to cheer the NBA on from the sidelines.”

“Carlo was an integral part of the NBA family and his extensive efforts have resulted in the company growing significantly in the Philippines over the past decade,” said Scott Levy, executive vice president and managing director of NBA Asia.

“We thank Carlo for his contributions to the NBA and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

It was under Singson’s watch when the NBA opened its first office in the Philippines in 2016, three years after the league hosted its first pre-season game in the country.

Singson also led the launch of the league’s youth development program, Jr. NBA Philippines.

As Managing Director, Singson introduced Filipino fans to new opportunities to watch the games live via the NBA Philippines Facebook and Twitter accounts.

