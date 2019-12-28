advertisement

Carley McCord was one of the victims of a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana. McCord worked as a sports reporter for WDSU, a subsidiary of New Orleans NBC, and in-game hosting for the Saints and Pelicans. She was thirty years old.

McCord flew to Atlanta to get the Peach Bowl. her father-in-law Steve Ensminger is the offensive coordinator of the LSU. The plane crashed into a parking lot shortly after takeoff, killing five and sending others to the hospital, including injured victims from both the ground and the plane.

From WDSU’s own report:

McCord was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Northwestern State University and Louisiana State University. McCord got her first broadcast job in Cleveland, where she worked as an internal reporter for the Cleveland Browns.

A few months later, McCord was hired by CBS Radio Cleveland as a morning show performer for a morning show on a hot AC formatted station. After two years in Cleveland, Carley returned to Baton Rouge to continue her television career in her hometown. She started at Guaranty Media as a radio host for 100.7 The Tiger and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. After a three-year stay at Guaranty Media, she announced that she wanted to continue her sports television career full-time.

McCord was a freelance supporting actor and sports reporter for various networks, including Cox Sports Television, ESPN3 and WDSU-TV. McCord was the digital media reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of WDSU. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to professionals, made her an exceptional journalist. As we think about her impressive work, we extend our deepest condolences to her family. “

“Words cannot express the tremendous sadness that all of our staff have for Carley and her family,” said WDSU news director Akili Franklin. “She was an exceptional woman and a talented reporter. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends. “

“She’ll be missed hard.”

McCord is survived by her husband Steve Ensminger Jr., family and friends.

