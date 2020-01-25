advertisement

Carles Perez is reportedly close to leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window and could head to Serie A Rome.

Marca, Onda Cero and Sport are all reporting that new manager Quique Setien has told the 21-year-old to look for a new club as he does not submit to his plans.

Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano go a step further and say Perez is closing in on a move to Rome and is only waiting for a final OK from Barcelona.

The news comes as little surprise as Perez featured in Setien’s first two games at the top of the club against Granada and Ibiza.

Barcelona are also short of attacking options with Luis Suarez out for four months and Ousmane Dembele should not return until February.

However, Perez has been left out of Setien’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Valencia, and it looks like he may be on his way, this winter or summer.

