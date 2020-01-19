advertisement

Carles Alena made his La Liga debut for Real Betis on Sunday and enjoyed a good game after Rubi’s men defeated Real Sociedad 3-0 in Benito Villamarín.

The midfielder was instrumental in the hosts scoring all three points through goals from Borja Iglesias, Joaquin and Sergio Canales.

Alena connected well on the right wing with prospective Barça teammate Emerson, who received his fifth assist for an increasingly productive season.

Barcelona’s consideration also seems to have already reached a great deal of understanding with Canales that gives a good look at Betis’s future.

Alena played 68 minutes of the match and was given a huge ovation by the home fans when he was taken out in the second half and replaced by Guido Rodríguez.

The win sees Betis move up to 11th in the table ahead of La Liga matches against Getafe, Eibar and then Barcelona on 9 February.

