Carles Alena has spoken about why he decided to leave Barcelona and join Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder made the switch this winter and says the lack of playing time at the Camp Nou made him decide too early as it was time to move on.

“I left because I saw it was difficult for him (to play regularly) at Barcelona. The coach told me he trusted me that I could play.

“But then, in October, November, I played a lot of games without calling and decided I wanted to leave. It is true that I have played more in the last month, but the decision had already been made.

“I don’t know if Valverde was surprised or not. I know I told him I wanted to come to Betis, what I didn’t think was going to happen soon. In the summer Betis was interested but it didn’t work and in December I knew I wanted to the line at Betis. “

Source | sport

Alena also said he always got goosebumps every time he came to Benito Villamarín Stadium and is hoping for “six months of glory” during his stay.

He made his debut for the club as a substitute in their 1-1 draw with Alaves and will hope to make his La Liga debut when the team plays Sociedad on January 19.

