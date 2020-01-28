advertisement

Shocked colleagues of a teacher and popular counselor from Burton paid tribute to a “kind, caring and compassionate person” after his sudden death.

Sonia Andjelkovic was widely known for representing Eton Park on the East Staffordshire city council, a position she has held since 2007.

advertisement

She was a teacher at the Academy of Ferrers, where she had worked for 33 years.

Those who knew Councilor Andjelkovic received the devastating news of his sudden death on Friday, January 24, at the age of 55.

Now they have paid tribute to a dedicated adviser.

Former Labor student and colleague Andrew Bettridge said, “She was a great teacher and a very hard-working counselor, but most important of all, she was a good person, with a caring and compassionate heart. many.”

(Image: Andrew Bettridge)

“She was my teacher of religious studies in seventh year at de Ferrers.

“When I joined the Labor party in 2010, she took me under her wing.

“As a new member, I didn’t know anyone and she sort of became a mentor to me.

“Since I moved to Blackpool, she has invited me to come back several times to talk to other students about politics.

“She worked on the phones between 2010 and 2013 on a weekly telephone bank on Milton Street, with me and (advisor) Ken Builth.

“I found her very pleasant and easy to find. In class, I got on well with her, but she could be strict. I think she just wanted the best for her students.

“I remember once how I fell out of the chair in her lesson, which was a shock because I was a bit like the teacher’s pet, and she didn’t really know what to say.

(Image: Andrew Bettridge)

“When I joined the Labor party, I got to know her better and it was a friendship at the time.

Ali Bickle, senior deputy director of the Academy of Ferrers, said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Sonia Andjelkovic.

“Sonia had been a professor at the Academy of Ferrers since 1986 and retired in September 2019.

“Over the years, Sonia has taught more than 10,000 students. Upon hearing the news, staff and students have been overwhelmed by the loss of an excellent teacher, friend and supporter of the school.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“Sonia was completely dedicated to school and she had an impact on the life and families of her local community.

“Sonia was a governor and local councilor, where her loss will be felt.”

Ron Clarke, who had been a former Labor colleague for 12 years, said, “She was a very hardworking woman.

“She was a single woman who managed for herself in all her tasks and on top of that, she was a teacher, which, we know, is a very demanding job, and parish councilor, president of the Eton Park Junior School and was several of the committees.

(Image: Andrew Bettridge)

“She worked very hard and sometimes I think people do not realize how much time a counselor spends on the job for which they are elected.

“We will miss her very much and I am very sad for her family and friends. It is a very sad day.

“I was extremely shocked and very sad because she was such a young woman.”

Paul Walker, president of the Burton and Uttoxeter Labor Party, said that in her parish she would be missed by those she represented and by the labor movement as a whole.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Councilor Sonia Andjelkovic.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“Sonia has represented Eton Park Ward on East Staffordshire City Council since 2007 and was Deputy Chief of Regulatory Services between 2014-2015 when the Labor Party was in charge.

“Sonia lived in the neighborhood she represented and was a popular and well-known figure both there and among party members.

“She always wanted to help in any electoral campaign and trained many members in the art of canvassing.

“Sonia was also a member of the executive committee of the constituency Labor Party for several years and played an active role as a female officer.

“She also had a long teaching career and was a union representative.

“Our thoughts are with Sonia’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

Andy O’Brien, CEO of the East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: “Sonia was a popular, outgoing and admired member of the board, having previously served in cabinet and being the key to the success of the local plan adopted by the board for the area.

“She always wanted to ask questions and offer support when possible.

“She will be greatly missed by members of the House and by officers.”

.

advertisement