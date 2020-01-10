advertisement

Cari Champion’s time at ESPN is over. The world market leader was a champion who switched to SportsCenter as a first take presenter (from the Tennis Channel) in 2012, signed a multi-year extension in 2016 and then (in addition to) switched to SportsNation. However, on Thursday she announced that she was on the way out :

After consulting with mentors, family members and friends, I came to the conclusion that it is time to leave ESPN. In the past 7 years I have developed from hosting First Take to my own show in the SportsCenter and experienced so much more in between.

– Cari Champion (@CariChampion) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, ESPN announced on Thursday what is in sight for the SportsCenter after the champion’s departure:

With the upcoming departure of Cari Champion, the midday ET SportsCenter will no longer be a bicoast show and will instead be entirely from Bristol, Connecticut. Elle Duncan and Matt Barrie lead the 90-minute Monday-Thursday episodes. Hannah Storm and Jay Harris will handle the midday SCs on Friday in addition to the weekend SCs that start at 9:00 AM or 10:00 AM, while Duncan and Barrie will perform at 7:00 AM on Sunday.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:00 a.m., SC will be anchored by Nicole Briscoe and Randy Scott, and David Lloyd will switch from the daily lunch show to handle the shows on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:00 a.m., another two days.

“We are thrilled with the momentum that we have built before and during the NFL and college football season, and these adjustments have put us on the right track,” said Jill Frederickson, senior vice president, Production / Content Strategy. “Viewers have adopted the chemistry and camaraderie of the established couples, and we expect Toni and David to seamlessly transition to their new roles.”

The Big Lead recently discussed the partnership between Duncan and Barrie Noon. And it will certainly be interesting to see where Champion ends up. It is also noteworthy that the ESPN is shifting from a bicoastal midday ET SportsCenter to a fully Bristol-based one. We’ll see how it all works, but it’s certainly a significant change.

