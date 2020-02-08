advertisement

Television personality MC Kats was reportedly fired by NBS (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – NBS TV management has described as reckless reports having dismissed one of their presenters Edwin Katamba, aka MC Kats.

Several online websites have reported that NBS TV had relieved MC Kats of office while celebrity MC was receiving treatment after being found to be HIV positive.

But in an email exchange with the website on Friday, NBS TV communications manager Derekford Mugumisa described the news as careless and heartless.

“MC Kats is on leave, in agreement with him. This leave should end at the end of this month, subject to a review by both sides of his progress, and we are in constant contact with him and his family about it, “said Mugumisa.

During his Celebrity Night at the Fame Lounge in December 2019, MC Kats said that his HIV status and pneumonia were the real reasons why he was admitted to a London hospital.

It was rumored that the MC went crazy, the reason he was admitted to the hospital, but he denied that.

“Whoever said I was crazy, I was taken to a bodily machine, a brain machine and all the other processes until the white man said I should be released because I hadn’t no problem, “he said.

“I refused and explained to them how they had wasted my time because I have pneumonia and AIDS and that is why they should help me,” added Kats.

