Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray still has aspirations to play baseball.

Murray, in fact, would love to play professional football and baseball at the same time – just not now.

“I think I could,” 22-year-old Murray told the Arizona Republic that he was a two-sport star. “On the sports side, I think, yeah, I could do it. I’ve played both my whole life. I would love to add that to the resume.”

Murray’s current resume is likely to support his claim.

The former Heisman Trophy recipient became the first person in history to be selected in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts when the Cardinals selected him with the best overall pick in 2019. Oakland Athletics selected Murray with the Draft of the Year. No. 9 overall in the baseball draft for 2018, and the team allowed him to play one last season of college football in Oklahoma.

While Athletics continues to retain his baseball rights, Murray said he has no intention of pursuing his diamond dreams for the time being.

“I don’t understand why in sports they try to marginalize him,” Murray told the newspaper. “They try to make you choose one and I get it, but we’ll see. I think it would be fun. For now, I’m just focused on football.”

Murray threw for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his rookie season. He also rushed for 544 yards and four scores.

