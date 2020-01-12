advertisement

GLENDALE, Arizona – Kenyan Drake was almost embarrassed when he spent four touchdown days for the Cardinals on December 15th. The other two were so light that he strolled untouched after a major blockade into the end zone.

Yes, it was definitely a stroke of luck.

But after a year of frustrating losses, Drake probably deserved it.

The Cardinals hit their losing streak after six games and Drake with 14 against the Browns (38:24) to further destroy their already low hopes in the playoffs.

“Sometimes it’s just in your favor,” said Drake. “I am blessed to have the opportunity to go out here and play the game I love.”

Drake hit a season high of 137 yards for six weeks after being acquired by the Cardinals in a mid-season deal with the Miami Dolphins. The reverse race lost nine consecutive games with the Dolphins before trading, and then lost five more after joining the Cardinals.

He finally won against the Browns. Arizona improved to 4-9-1 for the season.

“This is more about the team,” said Drake. “This team made fun of this game and we wanted to go out and assert ourselves. We did that. “

Drake’s big day brought Kyler Murray to a highly anticipated showdown with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. The two were teammates at the college in Oklahoma, and both won the Heisman Trophies before being awarded No. 1 overall selections by their respective teams in successive years.

Murray completed 19 of 25 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 58 yards. But most of his most productive moments came when he handed the ball to Drake, who scored a touchdown every quarter.

He is the first Cardinals player to score four quick touchdowns in one game since 1993. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he believed his misdemeanor could jeopardize the Browns’ defense, and it ended in 226 yards of rushing.

“We felt we could go downhill and get it rolling,” said Kingsbury. “The offensive got off to a great start and we relied on it throughout the game.”

Arizona won 28-17 late in the third quarter when Drake scored his third touchdown in a 1-yard run, a game after the Cardinals won a crucial challenge. Cleveland’s Damarious Randall was called in after a review due to a defensive passport disorder.

Kingsbury said he didn’t hesitate to contest the call.

“If it’s that bad, there are about eight people in my ear,” said Kingsbury.

Cleveland’s Austin Seibert missed a 45-yard goal at the start of the fourth quarter, which Arizona secured a 28:17 lead. On the following ride, Drake scored his fourth touchdown of the day on a 17-yard run to get the game out of reach.

Clevelands Nick Chubb – who came in as the leading NFL rusher – ended at 127 meters on the ground. Mayfield completed 30 of 43 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Shortly before the break, Arizona extended its lead to 21:10 when Murray hit Dan Arnold in the far corner of the end zone with a 6-yard score. The Cardinals had a total of 299 yards in the first half, 145 of them on the ground.

“We started slowly,” said Mayfield. “Then we left the whole game behind. This is pretty much the fairy tale from the tape. “

LANDRY, KITCHENS EXCHANGE WORDS

In another chapter of the strange history of the Browns season, trainer Freddie Kitchens and recipient Jarvis Landry had a violent verbal exchange on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.

Kitchens’ future in Cleveland is uncertain after a disappointing season that almost certainly won’t end in the playoffs. The coach tried to downplay the incident after the game.

“Listen, I love Jarvis Landry,” said Kitchens. “Jarvis is my type of player when it comes to being fiery and things happen, and it’s not a big deal. I’m pretty sure that if you ask him it’s not a big deal. It is an emotional game. “

INJURY

Cardinals >> Arizona won, although there was a bang with the linebacker. Haason Reddick (groin) and Tanner Vallejo (ribs) were injured in the second half and never came back.

NEXT

Browns >> return home to face the raven on December 22nd.

Cardinals >> travel to the Seahawks on December 22nd.

