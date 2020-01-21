advertisement

On Saturday at this point in the season, as already one of the country’s more impressive teams, Louisville Basketball won what can actually be called their signature win.

Louisville Basketball prevailed against Duke 79-73 at Cameron Indoor, scoring 15-3 in the season and ACC 6-1. Most importantly, the win put Louisville in a tie with Florida State for first place in the ACC.

In Saturday’s win, Louisville survived a tough shooting night from striker Jordan Nwora. Head coach Chris Mack instead received a great goal from promoted David Johson and overall impressive defensive measures by the team to slow Duke’s primary weapons. This game is Lousiville’s first street win against a senior team and has been crucial as it may be their last chance to do so until a February 24 showdown in Tallahassee against Florida State.

Chris Mack may be happy to know that the Cardinals are at home with Georgia Tech and Clemson, while the Seminoles will face Virginia in the next two weeks. Louisville will not miss the opponents in front of them, but at the same time they know that if they stay on course they will have a solid chance of reaching first place alone.

Now that the Cardinals have completed their lonely season showdown with Duke, they can focus on ending the ACC game as they look for a regular season title and more. Knowing that he can rely on Johnson will encourage Chris Mack to play his lineup combinations when Louisville is ready for the tournament. The Cardinals end the month on the go at Boston College, in a game they’ll strongly prefer. The only ACC team with a longer winning streak than Louisville (4) is Florida State (9). These two will be suspended for the rest of the season in the race for the ACC crown and it will likely get on the wire.

While Florida State and Louisville fight for everything from the ACC title to the best resume, let’s take a look at the Cardinals’ key achievements at Cameron Indoor.

