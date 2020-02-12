advertisement

New York rapper Cardi BThe sister is here doing the most. Hennessy carolina went online this week to share breathtaking images of herself shaming other twerkers.

Key facts: This week Carolina hit Instagram to deliver nagging insanity.

See this post on Instagram

It’s been a while since I’ve twerk #HitItFromTheback

A message shared by @ hennessycarolina on February 11, 2020 at 19:38 PST

Key details: A few days ago, Hennessy shared a clip of herself twerking on a lucky mysterious woman.

See this post on Instagram

1st weekend back to NY #Friday My Girl

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on February 7, 2020 at 10:49 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

When you don’t have to break anyone the windows but Sullivan jasmine jams always knock

A message shared by @ hennessycarolina on February 7, 2020 at 10:27 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: In the past few days, Henny has invaded New York Fashion Week.

See this post on Instagram

@palmangels #NYFW

A message shared by @ hennessycarolina on February 10, 2020 at 5:11 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Thank you @palmangels for an amazing night

A message shared by @ hennessycarolina on February 10, 2020 at 19:19 PST

Before you leave: In late January 2020, Carolina showed off her main modeling goals and her curvy figure.

See this post on Instagram

Outfit @fashionnova

A message shared by @ hennessycarolina on January 27, 2020 at 6:31 pm PST

