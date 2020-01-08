advertisement

By Sam Olukoya

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) – Cardi B’s announcement to pursue Nigerian citizenship has sparked a Twitter feud between its West African fans among friendly rivals Nigeria and Ghana.



The Grammy-winning rapper visited both countries on her Africa tour last month.

Their announcement in a tweet on Friday criticized the US airstrike in Iraq, in which Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed and tensions in the Middle East increased.

“It is sad that this man is putting Americans in mortal danger. Stupidest move Trump has made so far … I’m applying for my Nigerian citizenship, ”she tweeted.

Many in West Africa saw her tweet as proof that she preferred Nigeria

Ghanaians quickly pointed out the dangers of life in Africa’s most populous nation, where traffic jams and blackouts are more visible than in opulent nightclubs and luxury hotels.

“I hope you have a generator that powers your house (because they have no light, but we do,” one user tweeted, adding an emoticon with a Ghana flag).

Some fans in Ghana expressed concern about their security and warned of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram living in Nigeria.

However, most Nigerian fans quickly offered a passport exchange and underlined the mix of pride and confusion that the 27-year-old star would prefer Nigeria to America.

This week, she asked fans to think about whether her Nigerian name should be CHIOMA B or Cadijat.

Cardi B, born in Belcalis Almanzar, is of Afro-Caribbean origin and has its roots in Trinidad and the Dominican Republic.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the rapper could get citizenship in Nigeria, although a number of celebrities have recently received honorary citizenship in other African countries.

British actor Idris Elba now has a passport from Sierra Leone, where his late father was born. And rapper colleague Ludacris recently acquired citizenship in Gabon after marrying a woman from the Central African nation.

Krista Larson from Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this.

