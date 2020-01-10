advertisement

Cardi B has no limits and is not intimidated by Instagram censorship. The photo we are presenting to you is at least scandalous. We invite you to look at it before removing it due to excessive explosiveness. Getting attention is part of your day today. It is not difficult for the rapper to pull his eyes a number of measurements outside of the manuals. It is now or never the risk and the beats are accelerating inexorably.

With a costume of Mera, the daughter of a king, a warrior and a sorceress in Aquaman, she covers very little of her body and shows the full potential of her figure. Millions of rapper fans reacted to the photo at that time and not for nothing.

To leave the surprise behind after seeing such a great body by Belcalis Almánzar that is the real name of Cardi, it’s time to mention the last controversy in which she starred.

advertisement

Cardi B criticizes Donald Trump

The recent situation between the United States and Iran, with which many predict the start of a new world war, has left the artists with no response. Cardi B was one of the first to criticize current measures for President Donald Trump. The New Yorker’s words with Dominican and Trinidadian blood were: “The stupidest move Trump has ever made.”

That was not all Cardi B told her followers that if the war arrived in the country and was on the run, she would have applied for Nigerian citizenship. It shows that the singer was overwhelmed by the situation and nothing was saved. Hopefully everything will calm down soon and you can continue making music without having to worry about anything else.

advertisement