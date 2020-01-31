advertisement

Cardi B took over a Miami nightclub last night and wore a wild ensemble.

The rapper “Be Careful” came on stage with her husband Offset in the LIV Nightclub and wore a pink latex dress made of snake leather with a neck with a buckle and collar. She was in high spirits, smiling and dancing for the crowd.

To match the neckline of her mini dress, the 27-year-old chose a pair of sky-high black patent leather pumps with a raised platform, a pointed toe and a row of gladiator-style straps that wrapped around her entire length.

To top it off, Offset chose a jeans-on-denim look with an Atlanta Braves hat.

The couple is in Miami on Sunday before the Super Bowl. Cardi will perform at the E11EVEN Miami Super Bowl Viewing Party. The event features Ludacris as a headliner with performances by Snoop Dogg, Tyga and more.

The Super Bowl halftime show will feature Jennifer Lopez alongside Shakira, which will air on Fox on Sunday night.

