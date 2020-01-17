advertisement

Rapper shift debuted at Paris Fashion Week with Laundered Works Corp last night, but fans can’t stop talking about his wife’s fashion Cardi B carried to the show.

Cardi showed up at her husband Offset’s Laundered Works Corp fashion show in a dazzling ski mask by Couture Mask, black faux fur by Adrienne Landau and a personalized mesh body by Mah-Jing Wong. (Her panties, her bra and her belt are also Mah-Jing Wong).

advertisement

Cardi was there in full fashion to support him. She also congratulated her husband on Instagram with a very Cardi legend.

“Congratulations baby on your collaboration with @chazajordan. I’m so proud of you! To film on two shows, record and work on so many other things. The dick feels better when it comes from a working man hard “I love you”

Cardi changed her mask at the end of the night … I can’t wait to see what other looks she brings to PFW.

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: The Cardi B fur coat is in mega sale and can be yours

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B visits his mansion in a tweed set that we can really offer

11 photos

advertisement