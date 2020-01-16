advertisement

Cardi B knows how to wear all black and still manage to stand out.

The rapper took to the streets during Men’s Paris Fashion Week in Paris and wore a striking ensemble that featured her artistic tattoos.

Cardi wore a transparent catsuit over a bra and a set of panties with a belt at the waist. The full look was tailor-made for her by Mah-Jing Wong, an American fashion designer and alum from “Project Runway”. Cardis saw several tattoos, especially a peacock tattoo on her right thigh.

Cardi B will be in Paris on January 16.

CREDIT: Splash News

The hit maker “I Like It” wore a pair of black ankle boots with a narrow high-heeled heel and a pointed toe on her feet. The shoes had a sock-like fit.

A closer look at Cardi B.’s ankle boots

CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi embellished her look with Ecosys’ ski mask with a skull motif. With her red nails, she added a splash of color.

Offset wore a black t-shirt, pants, and round black suede shoes. He wore a cream-colored robe and was equipped with sparkling, layered chains.

Cardi B and husband Offset on January 16 in Paris.

CREDIT: Splash News

The duo is in Paris to celebrate the launch of the latest offset collection for Laundered Works Co. in collaboration with the brand’s creative director, Chaz A. Jordan.

Cardi, with the support of her stylist Kollin Carter, who also works with Kelly Rowland and Normani, put together their statement ensemble.

