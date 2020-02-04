advertisement

New York rapper Cardi B stay with the funny ones. The hip-hop diva went online this week to play pure parody vibrations in a playful way.

Key facts: Cardi went on Instagram this week with a clip of herself imagining having a sugar daddy despite living on projects.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

When you have tricks that buy you handbags and shoes but you still live in projects.

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on February 3, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

On a related note: In the past few days, Cardi has shared pure beauty photos of herself and her daughter.

See this post on Instagram

RED

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on February 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Kulture makes rich friends and eats all the food at #stormiworld .Im so happy that my baby had fun! Happy birthday, beautiful Stormi! Continue to shine and grow.

A message shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on February 2, 2020 at 12:51 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

THE BABY MILK!

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on January 31, 2020 at 10:38 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Last night was WILD

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on January 31, 2020 at 10:28 am PST

Wait, there is more: Cardi and her husband recently shift attended the Grammys.

See this post on Instagram

@muglerofficial on me @chromeheartsofficial on Daddy @offsetyrn

A message shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on January 26, 2020 at 7:26 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

@muglerofficial

A message shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on January 26, 2020 at 7:25 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

Baby my breasts keep coming out

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on January 26, 2020 at 3:55 am PST

Before you leave: Recently B reacted to the landing on the former First Lady Michelle ObamaTraining playlist.

See this post on Instagram

I tell you that Michelle Obama is not the one to play with.

A message shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on January 19, 2020 at 12:15 pm PST

The post Cardi B shows her acting skills: “When you have tricks that buy you purses + shoes but you still live in projects” appeared first.

advertisement