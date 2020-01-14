advertisement

New York rapper Cardi B knows that his music is a big deal. The hip-hop star reacted to his album Invasion of Privacy 2018 taking a new step in Billboard.

Key facts: Cardi launched Instagram on Monday to reflect on the longest mapping debut ever made by a rapper – and also reminded fans that her second album was still in the works.

Key details: In December 2019, Cardi asked his millions of fans if they were ready for a new project.

Wait, there is more: B’s solo album in 2018 is said to be Spotify’s most widely released female rap album on the digital platform.

Iamcardib’s privacy invasion has now exceeded 2.8 billion streams on Spotify.

It’s the most streamed female rap album in the history of the platform.

– cartographic data (@chartdata) December 29, 2019

Before you leave: For the past few years, B has remained busy with fashion companies, new music and acting roles.

In addition to winning a Grammy, she also launched a Fashion Nova collection, which sold out in minutes. The 27-year-old woman also made Billboard history when she became the first rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 hits: “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow”. The former Love & Hip-Hop star also made his film debut in the film Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart. (Madame Noire)

