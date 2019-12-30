advertisement

At first glance it may seem that way Cardi B is a woman who lives in a different dimension than other mortals. One of those where nothing is missing and where it looks like it celebrity Live unsuspecting of what is happening around them around the world. Nothing is further from the truth.

The rapper was born in the Bronx knows very well what it means to have needs. His childhood was not easy. And he has always made it clear that he does not want anyone to have the unpleasant experiences that he sometimes had to have.

Cardi B visits Ghana

So much so Cardi B works with several NGOsand recently he visited one of them. especially the Yall Matter, located in Ghana and is committed to young people with problems. Through its projects, the organization manages to get them off the streets and prevent them from straying from the right path.

From there, the singer published several articles about her Instagram Account in which they showed the work they are doing in the support group. However, he also had time to hang up one of the photos where he easily pretends to be in clothes and shows curves that he likes so much. A contribution that exceeds 6 million likes, including that of Emily Ratajkowski,

Cardi B has a great body

Apart from the suggestive model, the Cardi B looks, it’s also striking how worked the body looks. And it is known that the singer went through the plastic surgeon more than once to get the curves she shows, but it is clear that she knows how to keep the physique as little as possible. “What abs,” they write in the comments.

