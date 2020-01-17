advertisement

The rapper came to the Paris Fashion Week and congratulated her husband’s new work in the fashion world with disrespect and referred to her reproductive system on Instagram

Cardi B have arrived at Paris Fashion Week and everyone is talking about it. The famous rapper came with a transparent Mah-Jing Wong design and a faux fur coat from the Adrienne Landau brand next to a balaclava with a couture mask. The singer’s face was the only thing that was practically dressed in the famous fashion show.

The singer came to Paris to celebrate and openly support her husband’s offset collaboration with Chaz Jordan, Laundered Works Corp.

However, her support became even more public and viral as she made use of her irreverence related to her husband’s organ to congratulate him on Instagram: I’m so proud of you! To film in two programs, record and work on many other things. The DK feels better when it comes from a hard-working man. I love you

