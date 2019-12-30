advertisement

After just a few days, Cardi B surprised her followers by showing the gift she gave her offset Partner, no less than $ 500,000 in cash, which makes it very clear that she has no concerns about what to do if it’s eccentric.

But now the rapper was bragging to her fans about her new acquisition, which is a mansion in Atlanta that cost money $ 5.75 million and has 22,500 square feet, which includes a shooting range with steel walls, its own range of weapons and hold.

In addition, the property has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, a huge pool, a large garage and a fully equipped bar with 1,800 bottle cellars.

advertisement

” It was a roller coaster ride! Although we’re thinking about building a house, but with a family, it’s a bit complicated! With the help of @b_luxurious and God we got our house! “Was the message that Cardi used to accompany one of the various videos he posted on his Instagram account.

In another of the clips, the musical star shows his followers every corner of his new home and the secrets hidden therein. Although still unfurnished, there was a huge Christmas tree at the entrance.

Even Cardi reports that they had to wait a little over two years to find the house of their dreams. Finally, they managed to find the perfect home for them and their family.

advertisement