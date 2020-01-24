advertisement

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will announce manifestos for a five-year term, both of which aim to increase spending on tax cuts.

The two parties will publish their manifestos on Friday, just over two weeks before the day of the general election.

Fine Gael’s manifesto will state that it will spend 5 billion euros out of 11 billion euros in unallocated funds that will be available for healthcare over the lifetime of the next government.

The 5 billion euros will go to 5,000 additional nurses. 3,840 domestic workers; one million additional household hours per year; Increase in the limit values ​​for medical cards and family doctor visit cards with wage inflation; Restoration of thresholds for health cards for levels over 70 to 2012; 2,600 beds and other measures.

Fianna Fáil will commit to lowering the capital gains tax from 33 to 25 percent, increasing general childcare allowance from 20 to 80 euros per week over a five-year period and extending early childhood care and education (ECCE). Regulation from 38 weeks to 40 weeks.

Pay a lot

Overall, Fianna Fáil will divide the available resources in favor of spending increases due to tax cuts in a ratio of four to one. Earlier Fianna Fáil sources said some were held back for a new public sector tariff and “other issues”. The party says it will provide 2 billion euros of health and housing out of a total of 11 billion euros available.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced that he will stick to the plan to increase the retirement age to 68 years in the event of a return to office. Fine Gael has announced that it will introduce a transitional state pension payment for those who retire at 66 but may be below the pension threshold.

“If we start to reverse this particular change (the retirement age is 68), we will face challenges in the future in terms of meeting our current pension obligations. It doesn’t matter that more people will be waiting for us in the future for this pension, ”said Donohoe in an interview with the Irish Times.

The Fine Gael manifesto is also expected to bring about a huge increase in spending, as the $ 5 billion health promise takes up almost half of the available resources.

The main control element of the Fine Gael manifesto will be to raise the threshold at which people levy the higher income tax to EUR 50,000. The total tax package is expected to be EUR 3 billion.

standard rate

In the tax area, Fianna Fáil will lower the USC tax rate from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent and increase the standard tax band by € 3,000. Increase in tax credit for nursing staff to € 2,000; Income tax exemption restrictions for over 65s increased by EUR 500, plus a tax credit for rent of EUR 600 and a tax credit for childcare of EUR 2,000.

Fianna Fáil also banned steam and e-cigarettes for those under the age of 18; Pensioners would receive a € 5 increase in state pension each year; and a new infrastructure commission would be established.

The manifestos appeared almost a fortnight after the February 8 elections and days after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had raised the prospect of a grand coalition between the two parties.

High-ranking sources from Fine Gael admit that the offer of the Taoiseach coalition, although genuine, was at times a tactical maneuver to put Fianna Fáil’s message of “change” under pressure. They believe that the prospect of a “grand coalition” between the two major parties could drive voters looking for change towards Sinn Féin, but it will likely cost Fianna Fáil votes and not Fine Gael.

However, Varadkar firmly believes that if Fine Gael has more Dáil seats than its main competitors, it will not enter into a trust and supply agreement to enable Fianna Fáil to lead a minority coalition.

