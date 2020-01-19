advertisement

Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer is the representative for Cypress Hills – Grasslands (Saskatchewan).

We are now entering our second year of living under Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax regime in Canada. Starting a new year is a good time for us to step back and reflect on how federal policies are impacting the lives of Canadians everyday. At the same time, we are only a few months away from an annual carbon tax increase coming in April.

While I firmly believe that this tax is generally harmful and ineffective, I want to focus on an indicative feature of the so-called Liberals’ plan to reduce carbon emissions in Canada. When the Liberal government first introduced their carbon tax in the last parliament, they assured Canadians that it would be revenue neutral. Regarding this claim, they announced that Canadians will receive a deduction in proportion to the amount collected from each province. According to them, it should properly accept and offset the tax costs for consumers.

Shortly before the end of 2019, we learned that the government was moving back on their earlier forecasts of the deduction a family of four could receive. Coincidentally (or not), the deduction happens to be reduced for all provinces that have not gone along with their carbon tax levy. My home province of Saskatchewan is dropping the most on discount money.

While the effects of the rising cost of carbon tax can hurt many vulnerable members of our society, it is especially making life more difficult for families and the elderly. I have seen and heard about the damage it is doing to my constituents and others living in rural Canada. I come from a riding and region of a country where, in addition to making everything more expensive, the carbon tax is delaying economic regeneration and draining our agricultural and resource-based economy.

Of course, this is just another insult added to the injury. Liberals have also said that most families will get more money back than they pay under tax, despite some indications to the contrary. After regularly spending extra on home heating or long-distance driving in a part of the country where both are needed, full compensation through a deduction is in better doubt. Moreover, there have also been farmers calling attention to paying hundreds of dollars in additional tax on drying their wheat after a difficult year of harvesting, which must be done if they want to earn a living. Is there real compensation for them?

Considering all this, it gives us a perfect view of how Canadians can expect carbon tax to work in current practice. As tax rates and costs rise, there is less support for taxpayers and struggling families. So far, the carbon tax deduction is turning out to be another upside.

As the tax season draws to a close after the first year of living under this policy, we have to wonder if this discouraging trend will continue.

