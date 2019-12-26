advertisement

PALMERTON, Pa. – The Palmerton Hotel has been a fixture in this Carbon County community for years.

But now the place on Delaware Avenue is run by a new owner and the inside got a much needed makeover.

“Yes, so we just wanted to give it a new fresh look. We have new paint on the walls, new color scheme, new floors, new bathrooms, new tables and chairs, ”said Carl Cressman, Palmerton Hotel.

The hotel closed last month and a day later Carl Cressman and his wife took over.

The Bowmanstown couple also runs Fast Fit Cafe next door.

Carl says he wanted a company that the whole family can enjoy.

“We look forward to having something from comedy shows to maybe even a family car. Things the whole family can enjoy instead of something that only adults can enjoy. We have six children and that is one of our problems: we can take our children to do something other than bowling and skating, “Cressman said.

This is not just a bar and restaurant. In fact, the owner is renovating a few rooms upstairs.

Ten rooms to be precise.

“We can do a kind of bed and breakfast. Appealing to skiers, we can appeal to vacationers who go to Jim Thorpe, walkers. People who benefit from Blue Mountain, “Cressman said.

Owners in the area are happy to see that the hotel is being cared for.

“It’s nice to see the Palmerton Hotel continue. It is nice not to have space there and now there is more to do in the community, “said Daughn Edmunds, Claude’s Creamery.

A new beginning for an establishment that is more than a century old.

