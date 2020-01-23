advertisement

Caravan press in Central America towards Tapachula, Mexico

A group of migrants from Honduras waded across the Suchiate River to Mexico on January 23, from Guatemala on their way to the United States. Tapachula Migrant Solidarity, a group of activists who travel by caravan, expects migrants to be detained in Siglo XXI, a Tapachula immigration prison known for overcrowding and poor conditions. Soldiers of the Mexican National Guard and representatives of the National Institute of Migration were waiting for the migrants on the freeway in Frontera Hidalgo, as the video by Telesur reporter Hugo Vera shows. Tapachula Migrant Solidarity said many of the migrants refused to get on the buses “until they were granted a Mexican hideaway.” The migrant and asylum seeker caravan reportedly left Honduras eight days earlier to go through Mexico and reach the United States. The Mexican government has been under pressure to prevent migrants from crossing their territory to gain access to the United States. Videos of Tapachula Migrant Solidarity show people crossing the Suchiate River into Mexico and later stopping at a rest stop near Frontera Hidalgo after walking along Mexico’s 200 highway towards Tapachula. Credit: Tapachula Solidarity via Storyful

