Bullara Station Stay campsite. Image: Tourism Western Australia

It should be something to look forward to when you escape curious neighbors and seduce family members on vacation by leaving everything behind to go camping.

However, keep in mind that if you don’t follow a few camping etiquette rules, your time to leave life’s stress behind may turn out to be bad.

“It is the loud music late at night that really concerns me,” says Andrew Needham, who has had his caravan for six years and regularly travels through Australia with his wife Famie and their two daughters Piper (9) and Sami (7) the Christmas holidays. “On Bruny Island in Tasmania, our camp neighbors locked their dog in the caravan one day before 40 ° C. When they came back, the dog stopped barking and they started to cursing and drinking with loud music.”

After his crying girls had defeated him, he took the courage to ask them to let it go until the next day started all over again.

“One of my favorite complaints is people who turn up their music during the day and think that the whole Caravan Park likes their taste in music,” says Famie. “Or the gray nomads, whose hearing is no longer as good as they used to be, who sit in their annex and whose television is turned up so loudly – any music would be better!”

Then there are the camp neighbors who flow into someone else’s campsite, those who enter your construction site with their cars or tent ropes, or those who mess up the showers with soap packaging everywhere.

“One of the great things about camping with children is being able to socialize with them, but it also annoys me when parents let their children run wild, so that you are woken up by children who burst into your caravan and, first of all, all of you Eat in the morning, ”says Famie. “Or they just cycle through your campsite and almost knock you over.”

It’s nice to bring the kids with you, but don’t let them get out of control. Image: Tourism Western Australia

Then there is the rage of laundry – make sure that you leave your laundry in the machine for too long after the end of the cycle. Never place your toilet near your neighbors’ sleeping area, especially if they have children who may have a light sleep.

Fires are also a problem, so don’t throw green leaves on them and smoke your neighbors. Or let your car run so that the vapors in the tent next door stink.

“It often happens that everyone wants to go at the same time. So try not to stop people from getting out. You just have to be patient, ”says Andrew. “You should be on vacation, so relax and try to help others if you can – we had people who helped us build or dismantle our crop when the wind was really strong and we were outside. This is a nice camping etiquette. “

And it’s not just about being considerate of your human neighbors, but also about the wildlife.

“There are often koalas, but nobody who educates the public about how to treat them,” says Andrew. “I saw a German tourist cuddling a koala and putting her face next to it to take a selfie. I said, “Did you see the claws on this koala? If I were you, I wouldn’t do it! “But she really needed the photo.”

For Dean and Cath Cook, who have owned their RV for five years, the free campsites are more appealing than the crowded holiday parks.

“Free campsites are often in beautiful spots in the bush or on the beach, where you can easily find and set up a piece of sand or grass,” says Cath, who found spots from the book Free Camps Australia. “They’re often out of town, but in a nature reserve, and the people who go to them aren’t as loud as the more popular tourist campsites.”

Caravan parks are only as good as your neighboring campers. Picture: SATC

The couple also found “RV friendly cities” across Australia, which are typically small towns that offer amenities and services that are helpful to campers, such as: B. 24/7 medical facilities and access to drinking water and a landfill.

“In traditional holiday camps you are cramped and people don’t care what they do. You are often woken up by a neighbor who packs his things at 5 a.m. or brings them to your place, ”says Dean, whose favorite campsite is free. The place is in Byron Bay.

“There are barbecues at a lot of campsites in the community and it’s great to hear different families tell different stories about their trips,” says Dean. “However, we saw the bad side of people – when a camp neighbor let Esky steal their milk and beer from their vacation supplies. Most of the time it’s a good experience – just a relaxing time in which you can get out of the house and run more , ride, surf and do all the things you don’t have time for at home. “

Regardless of whether you love or loathe your camp neighbors, you are unlikely to see them again. So don’t let bad feelings spoil you if you work in the office all year round.

“Some people have no idea what impact they have on other campers,” says Famie. “They’re probably like that in every other part of their lives outside of the campsite, so be considerate, but don’t go into the downsides, just try to enjoy your own vacation.”

BEST TIPS:

Reduce the noise at night

Don’t go through other people’s campsites

Do not leave any traces and do not throw anything away

Keep your things on your side

Be patient, be friendly, be considerate

