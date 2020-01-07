advertisement

Manchester City took advantage of the match against Manchester City on January 7.

The English Premier League champions could have started defenders Nicolas Ottamendi and Aimer Laporte as they play against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed to reporters that both Otamendi and Laport have returned from injury and are likely to be part of the first team.

Pep Guardiola says this:

“It’s good [Laporte is back in training],” Guardiola told the club’s official website on Monday.

“Everyone, except Leroy, is training. Niko returned. We have an almost complete staff. That is good.”

Pep Guardiola also added:

“It was important in the first season, the next two and this one. Nothing has changed.

“According to that theory, we won the Premier League this season, it didn’t matter. That’s not the case. It’s a game we want to play and do well.

“It’s a semi-final. When you play for many years against your opponent, you sometimes win and sometimes lose. You can win and lose games against a club like United.

“I didn’t expect it when I got here to win Manchester United all the time. We beat them more than we lost, especially last season when we beat them constantly.

“Espanyol and Real Madrid were the derby in Spain, and United are the derby.

“Derby is important to our fans in the city, but other high-quality teams are important. I know exactly what that means for fans. “

On the last day of the English Cup, Manchester City saw the last play of the season as they breathed a sensational 4-1 draw from Port Vale, and Manchester United were awarded a Wanderers F.C goal by Wolves.

The match will start at 9pm.

