WASHINGTON – One of the largest turtles that has ever lived prurled North American lakes and rivers from about 13 million years ago to 7 million years ago – and this car-sized freshwater beast was built for battle .

Scientists said Wednesday they have discovered new turtle fossils, called Stupendemys geographicus, in the Colombian desert in Tatacoa and the Urumaco region of Venezuela that for the first time provide a comprehensive understanding of the large reptile, which found up to 13 meters (4 meters) tall and 1.25 tons in weight.

Stupendemys males, unlike females, boasted strong anterior horns on either side of the carapace – or shell – very close to the neck. The deep fossils discovered in the fossils indicated that these horns may have been used as a chance to fight with other Stupendemys males over mates or territory.

Fighting occurs between certain live turtles today, especially among male torturers, according to paleontologist Edwin Cadena of Universidad del Rosario in Bogota, who led the study published in the journal Science Advances.

The Stupendemys is the second largest known turtle, behind the cruise with Archelon, who lived approximately 70 million years ago at the end of the age of the dinosaurs and reached about 15 meters (4.6 meters) in length.

The first Stupendemys fossils were found in the 1970s, but many mysteries remained for the animal. The new fossils included the largest known turtle shell – 9.4 meters long, even larger than the Archelon shell – and remains the first lower jaw, which provided data on her diet.

“Stupendemys geographicus was huge and heavy. The largest individuals of this species were about the size and length of a sedan vehicle if we consider the head, neck, shell and limbs, ”Cadena said.

“Her diet was varied including small animals – fish, caimans, snakes – as well as mollusks and vegetation, especially fruits and seeds. The collection of all anatomical features of this species indicates that her lifestyle was largely bottom line of large freshwater bodies including large lakes and rivers, “Cadena added.

The Stupendemys – meaning “stubborn turtle” – inhabited a colossal wetland system that included Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Peru before the Amazon and Orinoco rivers formed.

Its sheer size may have been crucial in protecting against wonderful predators. He shared the environment with giant crocodiles, including the 36-foot (11-foot-long) Cayman Purusaurus and the 33-foot (10-foot-tall) Gavposuchus relative. One of the Stupendemys fossils was found with a two-inch (5 cm) tooth embedded in it. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)