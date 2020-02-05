advertisement

A high-speed car demolished a radar and control box, causing traffic chaos at one of the county’s busiest crossroads today.

The car flattened the improved red light and the radar and control box at the junction of Melton Road and Watermead Way shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The incident cut off the four-lane traffic lights at the junction with Troon Way, causing chaos during rush hour.

Temporary lights are installed by Leicester City Council at the junction, but there is no guarantee that the repairs will be completed today.

Leicester Area Traffic Control said the situation was “chaotic”, advising drivers to avoid the area if they could.

A worker at the nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket said, “The traffic is really high. People can access the site, so it’s not too bad, but the traffic is really very dense. “

A worker at the nearby Shell gas station said: “There is a lot of very heavy traffic in the area, especially to Leicester.

“People are stuck and the traffic lights still don’t work.”

Traffic in queue on the premises this morning

Leicester Mercury chief photographer Andy Baker, who took these photos and video of the aftermath of the accident, said, “People seem to be making the rules themselves without the lights working.

“It’s very tricky for traffic – not for the faint-hearted.”

A Leicester City Council spokesperson said, “Temporary lights are currently being installed, but since it is such a large junction, it is not easy to install, so please stay with we.

“An electrical cabinet containing wiring for the lights has been damaged and we currently have engineers on site working on it.

“The traffic control camera (red light and speed) was also badly damaged.

“The signal controls are in a box on the other side of the road, so it’s not as bad as it sounds, but there is still significant damage at the junction.

“We are working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible, but we cannot say at this time if the repairs will be completed today.”

A vehicle is believed to have completely demolished a newly installed improved traffic light camera and two green boxes which may contain electronic devices connected to the traffic lights

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said, “We were called at 1:35 am to report a single car accident at Troon Way, in which a speed camera and a control box were damaged.

“No injuries were reported. Investigations are underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

“No arrests have been made.”

Updates on repair work and traffic in the area will be posted here.

