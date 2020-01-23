advertisement

Car-pull karaoke: According to the fan, he discovered James Corden, who does not drive in the car with Justin Bieber

Fans of The Late Late Show had mixed reactions after footage was released on January 22 that allegedly shows James Corden being dragged through Los Angeles with singer Justin Bieber. Ridesharing karaoke is a recurring segment in The Late Late Show, where presenter Corden invites famous musical guests to sing along with her songs while apparently driving through Los Angeles and other cities. Previous episodes included Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish. Footage shared by user @zolihonig on Twitter shows Corden and Bieber in the front seats of an SUV being pulled by a truck. Zoli wrote: “I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming karaoke and that’s why I have trust problems – he doesn’t even drive!” repeated the feeling of @leeangelinaaa, who wrote: “Good for you, safety first!” The photos shared by @BieberNewsHQ also show a black SUV that is said to wear cords and Bieber when towing. Photo credit: zolihonig via Storyful

