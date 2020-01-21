advertisement

On Monday, January 20, a car was caught ping-ponging a Colorado highway. It knocked on a wall and a guardrail across the street before flying into a trench in Colorado Springs. Who was in a vehicle behind the car on Interstate 25. The video shows the rollover accident and the car that lies upside down in the trench immediately afterwards. “The police were called when the video ended,” Franklin wrote. “We [were] the first people to pull them out and make sure that no children were injured. We weren’t close enough to be in danger. We flashed our hazard warning lights and left traffic behind so that they would not be hit. “The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified woman, survived the incident and was charged with drinking Colorado Springs Gazette, citing local police, according to a report by The. Photo credit: Diconte Franklin via Storyful

advertisement